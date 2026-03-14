Colour your weekend with art, music and theatre

BOTANICAL IMAGERY

The Museum of Art & Photography (MAP), Bengaluru, is showcasing rare botanical imagery as part of the large-scale institutional survey, Paper Gardens: Art, Botany, and Empire. On display are 120 works from the 17th-20th centuries. Curated by Shrey Maurya, Paper Gardens shows the intertwined histories of science, art and the empire, while also focusing on the history of Lalbagh and its role in the global circuits of botanical exchange. Some of the highlights include newly acquired works by master artists who produced botanical drawings for British East India Company officers and naturalists. At MAP Bengaluru till 5 July, 10am-6.30pm (Tuesday to Friday), and till 7.30pm (weekends).

View full Image View full Image An artwork on display in the 'Strangers in Land' exhibition.

PUSHING BOUNDARIES

Subcontinent, Mumbai, is presenting Strangers in Land, centred around the drawings of Anjana Mehra and V.R. Patel. With works dating back to the 1970s-80s, the show offers a glimpse of practices that pushed boundaries. Mehra's works, featuring intricate lines and subtle shading, are populated with floating figures, hybrid creatures and surrealistic scenes. Patel remains an enigmatic figure in Indian art as he was a deeply private person, seeking the solitude of drawing rather than basking in the spotlight. However, he was known among his students for his “extraordinary graphic skill”. At Subcontinent, Fort, Mumbai, till 12 April, Tuesday to Saturday, 11am-6.30pm.

View full Image View full Image Sorrento, Shangri-La Eros is hosting a tiramisu pop-up

CELEBRATING TIRAMISU

Savour different flavours of the Italian no-bake dessert, tiramisu, at this pop-up. On offer are six interpretations of tiramisu, including the Classic Tiramisu (mascarpone crème, coffee-soaked Savoiardi and cocoa powder), Berry Tiramisu (wild berry mascarpone crémeux, fresh berries, and Savoiardi biscuit), and Pistachio Tiramisu (pistachio mascarpone whipped crème, espresso, pistachio praline, and Dubai chocolate). At Sorrento, Shangri-La Eros, Connaught Place, Delhi, till 31 March, noon-midnight.

View full Image View full Image Sitarist Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma.

STRINGS THAT HEAL

The internet’s favourite sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma kicks off his groundbreaking ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ 10-city tour this weekend in Bengaluru. The concert weaves Indian music with wellness modalities and is designed as an immersive, multi-sensory experience. Audiences can look forward to hearing new compositions alongside beloved tunes like ‘Shiv Kailash’, ‘Chanakya’ and ‘Tandavam’/ The concert tour is presented and produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato. At District Arena @ Terraform, Bengaluru, 8pm, Bengaluru.

View full Image View full Image Ranvir Shorey is Macky B in 'Macbeth: What’s Done is Done'.

A DIFFERENT TAKE

Rajat Kapoor’s Macbeth: What’s Done is Done is a dark, clown-driven adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy focusing on greed, guilt, and ambition. The 100-minute play stars Ranvir Shorey as Macky B and Vinay Pathak as Pedro/Julio. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 16th Cross Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, 15 March, 8pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

View full Image View full Image Sitarist Imran Khan and vocalist Sikandar Khan.

A SEAMLESS FUSION

In this concert titled Imran Khan & Friends, sitarist Imran Khan and vocalist Sikandar Khan will present a unique fusion of traditional and modern sounds, combining Rajasthani Sufi poetry and folk music. At The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Centre, Bandra East, Mumbai, 15 March, 6.30pm. For details, visit www.nmacc.com.

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