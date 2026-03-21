5 events you must catch this weekend

A FINE BALANCE Latitude 28 is presenting a solo show, What Form Retains, of Vadodara-based sculptor Mayur Kailash Gupta. Through his three-dimensional and relief forms, the artist examines how structure and material discipline continue to inform contemporary abstraction. Gupta extends the idea of metaphysical geometry, present within Indian modernism, into the present moment. “Bronze, stone, wood, and paper pulp operate here as active agents rather than neutral supports,” states the gallery note. The show features both freestanding works and wall-based reliefs, with sculpture becoming a means to look at equilibrium. At Latitude 28, Defence Colony, New Delhi, till 20 April, Monday to Sunday, 11am-7pm.

View full Image View full Image 'The Cage Broke, and I Found the Horizon' solo show at the Experimenter outpost.

A NEW OUTPOST The new Experimenter outpost at Alipore Museum, Kolkata features a solo by Rathin Barman. Titled The Cage Broke, and I Found the Horizon, the exhibition brings to the fore a new body of work, spanning installation, sculpture and drawing. Barman’s work continues to engage with residents of erstwhile homes in North Kolkata, who had migrated to the city after the partition of Bengal. Located in the Old Art Studio, the space carries within it 116-year-old history of the former Alipore Jail, which housed many freedom fighters during the struggle for independence. At the Experimenter Outpost at Alipore Museum, Kolkata, till 14 June, 12-6pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

View full Image View full Image The Navratri festival feast pop-up at The Claridges, New Delhi.

FASTING, FEASTING

Celebrate the ongoing Navratri festival with a pop-up at The Claridges, which includes Kuchundar aur Moongfali Seekh (beetroot and peanut seekh), Sabudana Vada (crisp tapioca fritters), Paneer Makhani (cottage cheese curry), Kuttu ki Poori (buckwheat bread), Makhane ki Kheer (a dessert of foxnuts), Arbi Kadhi (yogurt-based curry with colocasia), among others. At Dhaba, The Claridges, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, till 27 March,.12.30-2.45pm/7-11.30pm.

Also Read | Book an Eid menu from Assam and a non-vegetarian feast from Karnataka

View full Image View full Image An archival photo of Annapurna Devi.

WOMEN IN THE SPOTLIGHT The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) is hosting WHAM 2026 (Women's History, Art and Music), a festival that celebrates the legacies and artistic contributions of women in Indian music. To be held over three weekends, the highlights include Her Voice. Her Story, a travelling exhibition on women pioneers of early sound recording; guided walks on surbahar exponent Annapurna Devi; and Mukta: Women, Sexuality & Song, a curated musical performance by Shubha Mudgal and more. At Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar 6th Phase, Bengaluru, till 5 April, timings vary. For details, visit indianmusicexperience.org.

View full Image View full Image An artwork by Jit Chowdhury that's part of the 'Shadows of the Empire' exhibition.