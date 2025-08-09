Planner: 5 events to make a song and dance about

MOMENT IN MODERNITY A new show at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai draws connections between the rhythm of the soul and the workings of nature. Titled A Moment in Modernity, the exhibition is curated by Alka Pande and features works by husband-wife duo, Sharmila and Haren Thakur. Both artists draw inspiration from the indigenous communities of Bengal and Jharkhand to present contemporary works that reflect the simplicity and powerful spiritual belief in the human bond with nature. While Sharmila works with paper pulp, plaster of Paris and enamel paint, Haren’s recent series features large mixed media paintings. At Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, till 11 August, 11am to 7pm.

A Tree: A Winter Battlefield Outside Kharkiv by Praneet Soi

MIXED MEDIA EXPERIMENTS Experimenter is presenting a solo show, Mashrabiya, of Praneet Soi’s works—his third at the gallery. Soi studied painting at Vadodara’s Maharajah Sayajirao University. Spanning a decade of his work, the exhibition looks at the archiving and re-appropriation of the circulated image, and the link between body and architecture. The paintings, sculptures, painted papier mache and porcelain tiles, bring together Soi’s ongoing engagement with the craftspersons of Srinagar and traditional porcelain makers in Guangzhou in China. At Experimenter Hindustan Road, Kolkata, 13 August to 26 September, 10.30am to 6.30pm.

Chef Tikka Singh

ROOTED FLAVOURS Enjoy A Punjabi Culinary Story, a Punjabi food pop-up, curated by chef Tikka Singh. On the menu will be dishes made using traditional home-style techniques, like Lawrence Road de Mutton Tikka, Laal Masale Walla Tandoori Jheenge, Amritsari Wadi Stuffed Aloo Tikki, Karachi Walla Dal Meat, Mah Makhan di Dal, Meat Walle Chawal, and desserts such as Khajoor Walli Kalakand. At Ssaffron, Shangri-La Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar, 8-16 August, timings vary. For details, email bengaluru@shangri-la.com and call 8045126100.

A still from a previous performance of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's 'Krishna'.

THE LORD OF THE FLUTE Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra will present the 49th edition of its iconic dance drama, Krishna. The two-and-a-half hour long performance, which includes traditional performing arts styles such as the Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu, documents the life of Krishna, from his childhood to the Gita updesh. At Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Delhi, 12-16 August, 3pm/6.30pm. For details, call 43503333 or visit in.bookmyshow.com.

A still from 'Tajmahal Ka Tender'

RED TAPE HUMOUR Salim Arif’s Hindi drama, Tajmahal Ka Tender, explores the possibility of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan being alive today and dealing with the modern bureaucracy to get the Taj Mahal constructed. It takes you through the devious paths of red tape and corruption that have become a part of our daily lives. At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Road, Janki Kutir, Mumbai, 9 August, 9pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.