Planner: From art to dance, 6 events to catch this week

RETELLING OF FOLKLORE

Ojas Art is presenting a new show, Masnavi: Lores Across Lands, featuring 60 works by 17 artists from India and abroad. Some of the artists featured in the exhibition include Khadim Ali, Amal Lin and Samantha Buckley. Curated by Khushboo Jain, Masnavi explores how folklore both shapes and is shaped by the times that we live in. The curation seeks to highlight the universal messages of love, wonder, reflection and resilience of communities underlying these tales. According to Jain, with each retelling this folklore grows richer, connecting us to a continuous human experience. At Ojas Art gallery, Mehrauli, Delhi, from 23 November to 11 January, 11am-7pm (closed on Monday).

Artworks on display at the Kolkata Art Weekender

KOLKATA AS A CANVAS

The city is turning into a backdrop over the weekend for an art and culture festival, titled the Kolkata Art Weekender. Hosted by Art Fervour, it brings together institutions and galleries such as Experimenter, TRI Art and Culture, Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) and Alipore Museum. The programming, spanning venues across Kolkata, features exhibitions, guided heritage walks, vinyl listening sessions, games nights and mixers. Some of the highlights include studio visits with Suhasini Kejriwal and Rathin Barman and a zine making workshop with The Barge Company. Across multiple venues in the city till 23 November.

Aspirations, an artwork by Valay Gada.

THE PRICE OF PROGRESS

The art show, Room For Banana Republic, curated by Manan Shah features paintings, sculptures and installations by eight artists, including Gurdeep Brar, Hemant Gavankar and Valay Gada. The works are based on the theme of “how progress, when divorced from equity, reconfigures both landscapes and lives”. At Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Vasant Kunj, 23 November-22 December, 11am-6pm (Sundays closed).

The Capital City Minstrels performing at a concert.

RINGING IN CHRISTMAS SEASON

Delhi’s performing choir, The Capital City Minstrels, will usher in the Christmas season through winter concerts titled, An Die Musik: An Ode to Music. Conducted by Nise Meruno and assistant conductor, Riddhiman Dutta, the choir will present contemporary and classic Christmas songs. At Cathedral Church of the Redemption, Raisina Hills (on 23 November)/Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg (27 November), 6.30pm/7.30pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

An ensemble of Odissi dancers at the Jaipur Dance Festival.

RHYTHM OF INDIAN DANCES

Enjoy two days of classical and folk dance performances at the Jaipur Dance Conclave. Among the participating artists are Leela Samson (Bharatanatyam), Madhavi Mudgal (Odissi), Gauri Diwakar (Kathak), and Divya Warrier (Mohiniattam). The attendees can also participate in Kathak workshops. At Rajasthan International Centre, Jhalana Doongri, 22-23 November, 10am-8.30pm. For details, visit www.jaipurdanceconclave.com.

Speakers Nishi Pandey, Ila Arun and Anjula Bedi from the previous edition of Koshala Literature Festival.

GETTING LITERARY IN LUCKNOW

Lucknow is set to host Koshala Literature Festival 2025. The four-day celebration brings together acclaimed authors, poets, performers, thinkers, chefs, and global voices, all while honouring Lucknow’s newly earned status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Attendees can look forward to panels on mythology, women’s narratives, cultural memory, digital imagination, resilience, and storytelling featuring leading voices such as Ghazala Wahab, Anuja Chandramouli, Muzaffar Ali, Kaveree Bamzai, Rajit Kapoor, and more. International literary figures attending the fest include French poet Monia Aljalis, Spanish scholar Guillermo Rodríguez Martín and performing arts collaborator Monica de la Fuente from Spain. The programming also include cultural performances and curated gastronomy nights. At UP Darshan Park, Lucknow, 27– 30 November, 10am-10pm. For more details, visit www.koshalaliteraturefestival.com.