Planner: 5 events that make this weekend musical

ART OF THE FILM The Jaipur Centre for Art is presenting the inaugural edition of its summer film capsule. Artists’ Cinema/Artist’s Cinema, a six-week programme, has been curated by Shwetal Ashvin Patel and seeks to celebrate “cinema both as an artistic expression and a collective experience”. The lineup of over 150 films includes Marichjhapi: Where the Birds Never Sing, part of a body of work which was exhibited at Experimenter, Kolkata, earlier, Ronny Sen’s Cat Sticks and Amshu Chukki’s Different Danny. The programme also features an exhibition, Bombay Talkies: Photographs from the Josef Wirsching Collection, by Art Heritage. At City Palace Museum, Jaipur, till 31 July.

Members of The Brass Ensemble from Denmark.

NORDIC SOUNDSCAPE Orchestras from India and Denmark are coming together in two concerts to celebrate their rich musical traditions. The Brass Ensemble, conducted by Danish trombonist Niels-Ole Bo Johansen, will be presenting a musical journey through Nordic soundscapes. Some highlights include Henri Tomasi’s Fanfare et Liturgique. These will be performed by students from The Royal Academy of Music, Aarhus, and The Royal Danish Academy of Music, Copenhagen. The Danish musicians will collaborate with the SOI Chamber Orchestra for an evening conducted by Maria Badstue. At the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, 24-27 June, 7pm onwards.

Mango Meringue is on the menu.

MANGO MEDLEY Wild Garden Cafe and chef Rakesh Raghunathan are hosting āmra - a Mango Festival. Keeping the luscious, tropical fruit at it's heart, the festival's menu, curated by chef Raghunathan, aims to explore the mango's diverse flavours. The comprehensive menu includes cocktails, mocktails, vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters and main course dishes and desserts. Mango Chickpea Avocado Salad, Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa, Avakkai Biryani, Mango Chilli Chicken and Mango Bhapa Doi are some of the dishes being served in this 10-day food festival. At Wild Garden Cafe, Amethyst, Chennai, 20-30 June, 10am-11.30pm.

Members of A Carnatic Quartet

A WEEKEND FOR MUSIC June 21 is World Music Day and the Indian Music Experience museum (IME) is going all out with its celebrations this weekend. Kicking off with a ‘Sunrise Concert’ of Carnatic music by Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath on Saturday, there's a listening session in the evening titled Impact of 70s Disco in Indian Music and Beyond, hosted by On the Jungle Floor and Digging in India. On Sunday, things get livelier with IME's Open Mic and a performance by music ensemble A Carnatic Quartet, whose members are Shreya Devnath (violin), Mylai M. Karthikeyan (nagaswaram), Praveen Sparsh (mridangam) and Adyar G. Silambarasan (thavil). At Indian Music Experience Museum, Brigade Millennium Avenue, JP Nagar 7th Phase, 21-22 June, 6am onwards. For details, contact 9686602366.

Poster work for SOCIAL's queer-forward celebration, Satrangi Mela.

A RAINBOW-COLOURED MELA June is Pride Month, and neighbourhood cafe-bar chain, SOCIAL, is all set to roll out its flagship queer-forward event, Satrangi Mela, across its outlets in nine Indian cities. Imagined as a hyperlocal celebration, the event, as per the press note, is curated “by the community, for the community and guests” and blends “high-energy performances with eclectic flea markets, intimate mixers, and powerful showcases of queer talent”. In keeping with the spirit of the celebration, SOCIAL has also introduced a special cocktail menu. At antiSOCIAL, Mumbai on 22 June; Indiranagar SOCIAL, Bengaluru and Ring Road SOCIAL, Indore on 29 June; Mindspace SOCIAL, Hyderabad on 6 July; FC SOCIAL, Pune on 13 July; Saket SOCIAL, Delhi on 20 July; and Park Street SOCIAL, Kolkata on 27 July.