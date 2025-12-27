Planner: 5 events to end 2025 on a high note

A LYRICAL PORTRAIT

December in Mumbai brings with it a slight nip in the air and sunny skies, making it a perfect time to head out for heritage walks and art shows. 47A Design Gallery in Khotachi Wadi is celebrating the city itself with its latest show, Seen Unseen. Artist and illustrator Zainab Tambawalla has captured the spirit of Mumbai in her watercolour series. Her sketches and en plein air paintings are a documentation of the city’s daily rhythms, from walkers chilling on Marine Drive to handcarts in motion. “Each piece is a standalone meditation on movement and change, yet together they form a lyrical portrait of a city,” states the gallery note. On view at 47A, Khotachi Wadi, Mumbai, till 4 January, 11am -7pm (closed on Monday).

View full Image A phulkari on display at 'Sut te Saah: Stories Women in Phulkari'.

LIVING ARCHIVES

Latitude 28 is bringing everyday textiles into the gallery space with Sut te Saah: Stories Women in Phulkari. The exhibition showcases nearly 30 phulkaris and baghs from the pre-Partition period and has been drawn from the private collections of designer Amit Hansraj and Brig. Surinder and Shyama Kakar. Phulkari is not just being viewed from the lens of fabric and embroidery—it is seen as a living archive, stitched by women whose stories rarely enter formal history. On view at Latitude 28, Defence Colony, New Delhi, from 27 December (12pm-7pm) to 26 January (11am-7pm). The show will be open on Sundays as well, 4 January onwards.

View full Image Enjoy dish on the winter-specific menu of Loya, Taj Palace.

WINTER SPECIALS

Enjoy different, winter-specific cuisines of northern India at this food pop-up. The menu, curated by head chef Gagan Sikka, includes Chainaki, Murg Shobat, Multani Gobhi, Sepu Wadi, Redu Gosht and Babru Seera. At Loya, Taj Palace, Sardar Patel Marg, Ongoing, 12.30–2.45pm/7–11.45pm.

View full Image AP Dhillon at the One of One - Bengaluru concert.

A TOUR TO REMEMBER

After a successful seven-city run that included sold-out shows in Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru, critically acclaimed Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon's most ambitious tour yet—One of One India Tour 2025—comes to a close this Sunday in Jaipur. The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon, promising fans a high-energy, arena-scale live experience. The tour is produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Live Nation. At JECC by Accor, Jaipur, 28 December, 6.30pm onwards.

View full Image A year-end celebratory spread at the resort

BIDDING 2025 GOODBYE WITH PANACHE