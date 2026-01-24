Planner: 5 standout events to see this weekend

A PIVOTAL POINT

This seems to be the season of celebrating printmaking practices across the country. An ongoing show, Purvai: Printmaking in Eastern India, traces the journey of contemporary printmaking “from the pedagogical space to the realm of practice” in the east. The exhibition, curated by artist-researcher Paula Sengupta, showcases works of 43 artists from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and the North-East. Some of the featured artists include Ajit Seal, Chandan Bez Baruah, Cross Cat Collective, Raja Boro, Sweety Chakma, and Temsüyanger. At Emami Art, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Kolkata, till 7 March, 11am-7pm.

View full Image An artwork on display at 'Print Age', an exhibition showcasing the history of printmaking in India.

KEEPING PRINTS ALIVE

Dhoomimal Gallery in Delhi is hosting Print Age, a comprehensive survey of printmaking in India. The idea is to look at the resilience of an ancient genre at a time when art is being produced digitally or using new-age technologies. The show brings together 156 prints by 80 contemporary and modern artists. Viewers can see works by the likes of Badri Narayan, K. Laxma Goud, Jyoti Bhatt, Manjit Bawa, T. Venkanna, Bhaskar Chary and Dushyant Patel. Print Age also showcases the diversity in the forms of printmaking, ranging from traditional woodcuts and lithographs to serigraphs, etchings, aquatints, photo-based works and drypoints. At Dhoomimal Gallery, New Delhi, till 15 March, 11am-7pm.

View full Image Poet and performer Priya Malik

TO A TIME OF INNOCENCE

Phoenix Mall of Asia hosts acclaimed poet and performer Priya Malik’s popular India tour Ishq Hai at the Fan Park on January 24, 2026. The evening blends spoken word, music and storytelling to explore love, longing and quiet heartbreak through a contemporary lens. Inspired by 1990s romance, the show evokes a time when emotions unfolded slowly through words and melodies. Priya Malik’s poetry is complemented by live music from singer-songwriter Tanmay Maheshwari, featuring old-school favourites. Together, they recreate the nostalgia of handwritten letters, cassette-era playlists and emotions that linger. At Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, 24th January, 8pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.

View full Image The Market is set to host a Republic Day feast.

INDIA ON A PLATE

To mark Republic Day, The Market, the all-day dining destination at Marriott Executive Apartments, UB City Bengaluru is hosting A Journey Through India, a regional dinner buffet celebrating the flavours of North, South, East and West India. Running from January 26 to February 1, 2026, the showcase highlights India’s diverse culinary heritage through age-old recipes and regional techniques. The buffet features signature curries, tandoori grills, rice dishes, coastal specialties and street-food-inspired plates. At The Market, Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City, 26 January – 1 February, 7pm-11pm.

View full Image Shantanu Moitra and Kaushiki Chakraborty come together for 'Pankh: A Leap of Faith'.

