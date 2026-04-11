Planner: 6 events that make this a happening weekend

WHERE IDEAS COLLIDE

Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, is presenting Vivek Vilasini’s show, ...and for those who sing their national anthem in somebody else’s mother tongue. The artist’s third solo at the gallery is a series of visual essays—with each presenting different points of ideological collisions and disruptions. Vilasini, who was initially trained as a marine radio officer and later studied political science from Kerala University, has been exploring themes of identity, power and moral responsibility. One of his works in the show looks at the encounters between languages across state boundaries. At Sakshi Gallery, Colaba, Mumbai, Till 7 May, 11am-6pm (closed on Sunday and Monday).

View full Image View full Image Singer Rekha Bhardwaj will be performing in 'Qissa'.

MODERN MEHFIL

An ongoing showcase, Archival—Season 3: Qissa, is trying to reimagine the form of the traditional mehfil for the modern audience. Presented by Ibtida–Ek Mehfil as a series of cultural experiences, Qissa is combining storytelling, poetry and design in multi-sensorial gatherings. The multi-city tour features performances by the likes of Rekha Bhardwaj in Delhi, Usha Uthup in Bengaluru and Nizami Bandhu in Hyderabad. Ibtida was started by Tanvi Singh Bhatia and Anubhav Jain nearly seven years ago. With Qissa, the cultural platform hopes to embark on more narrative and conversation-led formats. On 12 April in Delhi, 7pm; on 18 April in Bengaluru; and 2 May in Hyderabad.

View full Image View full Image The interior of 403 Forbidden Bar.

THE JOY OF A SHARED MEAL

403 Forbidden Bar, a recent entrant in Bengaluru's experimental bar culture is set to launch Override, described in the concept note as “a recurring, structured platform designed to fundamentally shift how Bangalore engages with cocktails, culture, and community.” For its inaugural Firewall edition, Override by 403 Forbidden Bar welcomes Khan Paan by chef Kabeer Khan, an intimate supper club inspired by his mother's Awadhi recipes and shaped by his father's devotion to ghazals and poetry. For this edition, Khan will be serving a five-course set menu that will be paired with an exclusive cocktail pairing by Aman Dua. At 403 Forbidden Bar, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 12 April, 1pm. Tickets on Swiggy.com.

View full Image View full Image Bengali delicacies ready to be served.

TASTE OF BENGAL

Celebrate Nobo Borsho or Poila Boishakh with a Bengali food festival, curated by executive sous chef Nirupam Guha. On offer will be kosha mangsho, bhapa maach, shorshe maach, luchi and mishti doi among others. At Mélange, Radisson Blu, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, 14-19 April, 12.30-3.30pm/6.30-11pm.

View full Image View full Image A still from the Marathi play, 'Aamne Saamne'.

IT'S COMPLICATED



Directed and written by Niraj Shirvaikar, the 150-minute Marathi comedy, Aamne Saamne, follows two couples—one married for over three decades, and the other in a live-in relationship. The play examines the evolving nature of marriage and how relationships transform over time. At Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, 13 April, 8.30pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

View full Image View full Image Basubati, Ink and brush on bamboo paper, by Thomas Henriot.

WEAVING A VISION