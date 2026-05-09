6 events to bookmark this weekend

TOTEMIC VESSELS KAASH Bengaluru is hosting a new show, Earth Offerings, curated by Veeranganakumari Solanki and featuring works by Fastin Pedros, Savia Mahajan and Thembi Nala. While Nala works in South Africa, Pedros and Mahajan are based in India.The idea is to look at earth as a keeper of memory and a source of renewal. On display are vessels, symbolic objects and figurines shaped in clay. The three artists explore “totemic relationships of lived experiences” through forms like urns, animals and books that act as “vessels of knowledge, passed on through generations of knowing, forgetting and reinventing”. At KAASH Bengaluru, 10 May to 30 June, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am-7pm.

View full Image View full Image Ira Dubey in 'Death and the Maiden'.

MODERN CLASSIC A new production of Ariel Dorfman’s thriller, Death and the Maiden, is being staged at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai. Featuring a cast with Ira Dubey, Vivek Gomber and Neil Bhoopalam, the play has been directed by Bruce Guthrie, the head of theatre and films at NCPA. The new staging re-examines the modern classic to speak of the times that we live in. The story is set in a country emerging from dictatorship and follows the journey of a former political prisoner, who is convinced that a chance visitor is the person who tortured her. At Experimental Theatre, NCPA Mumbai, till 10 May, 4-7pm on weekends, age group: 16 plus.

View full Image View full Image Shaji Appukuttan, 'A river has run its course', acrylic on canvas.

CONTEMPORARY ART CONVERSATIONS Curated by Kiran K. Mohan and presented by Shailja Art Gallery, The Contemporary Lore: Sojourn of Styles & Generations Unfurled, is an exhibition of paintings, sculptures and mixed media that brings together 23 artists across different career stages and art vocabularies. Among the participating artists are Anil Gaekwad, Harshwardhan Devtale, Milan Das, Nilisha Phad, Pandurang Thate and Shaji Apukuttan. At Bikaner House, near India Gate, Delhi, till 14 May, 11am–7pm.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the 'Earth Offerings' exhibition about? ⌵ The 'Earth Offerings' exhibition at KAASH Bengaluru features works by Fastin Pedros, Savia Mahajan, and Thembi Nala. It explores the concept of earth as a keeper of memory and a source of renewal, showcasing clay vessels, symbolic objects, and figurines. 2 Where can I see the play 'Death and the Maiden' in Mumbai? ⌵ The new production of Ariel Dorfman's thriller, 'Death and the Maiden,' is being staged at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA Mumbai. It runs until May 10 and is suitable for ages 16 and above. 3 What kind of music will be featured in The Capital City Minstrels' summer concert? ⌵ The Capital City Minstrels' summer concert, 'A Symphony of Love,' will span a variety of genres including Western classical, sacred music, pop, Bollywood, and Sufi classics. 4 What is the focus of the 'Fixing the Broken Planet' exhibition in Bengaluru? ⌵ The 'Fixing the Broken Planet' exhibition at Umi Early Years in Bengaluru focuses on climate change, biodiversity, food choices, and everyday consumption. It aims to introduce young audiences to pressing environmental issues. 5 How is Bastian Garden City celebrating Mother's Day? ⌵ Bastian Garden City is celebrating Mother's Day with creative workshops, including a Floral Styling workshop and a DIY Cake Painting Workshop, allowing participants to create personalized arrangements and decorate cakes.

View full Image View full Image The Capital City Minstrels are set to perform their summer concert, 'A Symphony of Love'.

SONGS FOR SUMMER Delhi’s performing choir, The Capital City Minstrels, are performing their summer concert, A Symphony of Love, spanning Western classical and sacred music to pop, Bollywood and Sufi classics. At Epicentre, Gurugram, 10 May, 7pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

View full Image View full Image A visual panel from the Natural History Museum London’s acclaimed 'Fixing Our Broken Planet' exhibition.

NATURE LESSONS IN A PRE-SCHOOL Umi Early Years is currently hosting the Natural History Museum London’s acclaimed Fixing the Broken Planet exhibition. With a focus on climate change, biodiversity, food choices and everyday consumption, the exhibition uses engaging visual panels and insightful content to introduce young audiences to some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. The exhibition is ideal for kids aged 4 to 12 years. At Umi Early Years, Sanjayanagara, Bengaluru, till 31 May, (on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3.30pm-5pm).

Also Read | 6 delicious ways to treat mom this Mothers’ Day

View full Image View full Image Spend quality time with your mother by attending a DIY cake painting workshop. ( Unsplash/Leonardo Cirimbelli )