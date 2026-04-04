5 events to enjoy a relaxed weekend

AN EQUAL EXCHANGE

Inherited Arts Forum is presenting a new show, No ‘One’ Maker: Textiles as Community. Curated by Sreyansi Singh, the exhibition features the likes of Jigmat Couture, Hannah Khiangte, Bhuri Bai with Harago, and more. On display are textile artworks, sculptures, and moving images. The exhibition is divided into three sections. The first focuses on long-term collaborations between indigenous makers and community-based art practitioners, the second highlights practices of indigenous makers within their communities, and the third features first-time collaborations between indigenous artists and fashion designers. At Centre for Contemporary Arts, Bikaner House, New Delhi, 4-8 April, 11am-6pm.

View full Image View full Image 'Ripple', an artwork on display at 'The Space Between: A Twenty-Year Retrospective of Design & Sculpture' exhibition.

A STUDY OF SCULPTING



The exhibition, The Space Between: A Twenty-Year Retrospective of Design & Sculpture, will bring together the works of Siddhartha Das and Chiara Nath, both known for combining traditional techniques with contemporary processes. It will feature a wide range of works, from cast forms inspired by nature and models for sculptural murals to interpretations of stone stepwells drawn from architectural history. At Ojas Art, 1AQ, near Qutab Minar, Mehraul Road, Delhi, 4 April–3 May, 11am–7pm.

View full Image View full Image A painting by artist Parvathi Nayar for 'Primordial'.

GOING TO THE SOURCE

Chennai-based multidisciplinary artist Parvathi Nayar’s solo show, The Primordial, bridges science with mythology. The exhibition brings together her works from the past decade, including recent works from the Pepper Series, which was exhibited as part of the 2014 Kochi-Muziris Biennale, alongside her meticulously rendered graphite compositions. At Muziris Contemporary, Arsiwala Mansion, Colaba, Mumbai, till 1 May, 11am–7pm. For details, visit www.muziriscontemporary.com.

View full Image View full Image Young participants at a previous workshop of Youth Cosmo.

WHERE NATURE IS CLASSROOM

This Sunday, Pune-based social enterprise Youth Cosmo will host its 28th edition of Earth Katta, “a free, open-access gathering designed to reconnect children and families to the natural world through immersive, nature-led experiences.” This weekend's edition is themed Hiss & Tell! – Decoding the Secret Lives of Snakes, and is designed to help attendees move beyond fear and understand these misunderstood creatures. The two-hour long workshop also includes games and interactive activities. The event is free to attend. At Ileka School of Applied Learning, Pashan, Pune, 5 April, 7am– 9.30am. For details and registration, visit www.theyouthcosmo.org/earthkatta.

View full Image View full Image It's sweet treats galore at this Easter brunch.

EASTER FEASTING