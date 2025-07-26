Planner: 6 events you definitely want to catch this weekend

MEMORIES AND MYTHS Artisera is presenting the exhibition, Myth, Memory, Meaning, featuring four women artists, Ashu Gupta, Rakhee Shenoy, Smruthi Gargi Eswar and Sukanya Garg. Each visual practitioner has engaged with different facets of storytelling. “The title of the exhibition speaks to three elemental forces—‘myth’ as symbolic storytelling, ‘memory’ as a lived archive, and ‘meaning’ as the ever-shifting pursuit of understanding,” states the gallery note. Take, for instance, Ashu Gupta’s work, which involves making new meaning out of everyday moments using stippling, paper piercing and embroidery. At Artisera, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 26 July to 16 August, 10.30am-6.30pm (closed on Sunday).

Her Only Companion, Acrylic on Canvas, 60 x 48 inches, 2025

SHIFTING TIMELINES It feels that time has frozen in Pooja Shah’s paintings, which are currently on view at Akara Contemporary. The solo show, Riddles of the Wor(l)d, delves deep into the artist’s personal universe. Most of the characters in her paintings are her family members, relatives and strangers. There is a sense of waiting and a feeling of pause in most of the images—a woman sweeping, caught up in the act, even as a family partakes in a puja oblivious to her presence. There is no main protagonist, everyone in the frame seems to be an integral part of this depiction of the everyday continuum. At Akara Contemporary, Colaba, Mumbai, till 5 August, 11am-6.30pm.

Dancer Prateesha Suresh

DANCE OF DEVOTION Prateesha Suresh will present Virahini – Nayikās, a Sattriya dance performance that draws from the 500-year-old Borgeet, a collection of Assamese devotional songs composed by saint-poet Srimanta Sankardeva. At Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts, Nariman Point, Mumbai, 30 July, 6.30pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

An artwork from 'Act of Republic' on display at Chemould Prescott Road

AN IDEA OF BELONGING Act of Republic, a solo show by Naresh Kumar explores the idea of migration and what really is home—the place you were born or the place you grew up in. At Chemould Prescott Road, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai, till 22 August, 11am-6pm. For details, visit www.gallerychemould.com.

A still from Chekhov Ki Duniya

A WORLD OF EMOTIONS Based on a collection of six stories by Russian writer Anton Chekhov, Chekhov Ki Duniya is a two-hour play that explores the theme of love, guilt and ambition. It is directed by theatre artist Ranjit Kapoor. At Abhimanch Auditorium, Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House, New Delhi, 26-27 July, 7pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Dakhni Urdu rapper Pasha Bhai at a concert.

DIFFERENT SHADES OF MUSIC On Sunday, the Sabha X Luru Monsoon Edit in Bengaluru gives culture lovers a chance to vibe with two original music acts: Teesta Troupers, and Pasha Bhai & Demixx Beats from Bengaluru hip-hop collective Clan Bokka Phod. While Teesta Troupers are a collective of musicians, rappers and songwriters from West Bengal, whose music draws from their experience of growing up along the Teesta highway, Pasha Bhai and Demixx Beats are known for their high-energy rap performances in Dakhni Urdu. At Sabha, 262, Kamaraj Rd, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru, 27 July, 5.30 pm onwards. Tickets on urbanaut.app.