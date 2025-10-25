Planner: 5 events to make some noise this week

SEEING THE TAJ MAHAL A new exhibition at the DAG, The Mute Eloquence of the Taj Mahal, gives a visual expression to the iconic monument. It positions itself as a “visual voice” of the Taj Mahal through works spanning late 18th to the mid 20th century. Curated by historian Rana Safvi, the show explores the ways in which the tomb’s “design and details speak of the beliefs, aspirations and condition of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal”. The viewers can see 200 works including Company School paintings, photos and postcards. Beyond documentation, these works offer an evolving perspective into the tomb’s architecture and layout. On view at DAG, New Delhi, from 25 October to 6 December, 10.30am-7pm (closed on Sunday).

A sculptural installation on display at the 'Head No Tail' art exhibition.

EXPERIMENTAL INDIAN ART Art by Three Women, a platform founded by Soha Parekh, Amisha Himatsingka and Aarti Sanghvi, is presenting a new exhibition, Head No Tail. It features 18 artists from seven Indian states and pushes the boundaries of imagination and experimentation. “The show embraces flashes of brilliance, beginnings without endings, and ideas that resist neat conclusions,” states the gallery note. On view are narratives that exist “in-between”, urging the viewer to complete or contradict them. The works span portraits, landscapes, surrealist imagery and abstraction. At the Cymroza Art Gallery, Mumbai, October 29-31, 11am to 7pm (closed on Sunday).

An embroidered panel that's part of 'The Art of Embroidery' show.

THREADS OF ART Atelier Nandini Sawhny and Aisha Jameel Sawhny is presenting The Art of Embroidery, a series of panels reinterpreting the Kalpvriksha (Tree of Life) motif through hand-embroidery like aari on fabrics such as cotton and blended yarns. At Gallery Art Motif, Safdarjung Enclave, till 15 November, 10am-6pm (Sundays closed). For details, visit www.galleryartmotif.com.

A moment from a Warehouse Project concert in 2024.

THE WAREHOUSE PROJECT The globally celebrated clubbing institution, Warehouse Project, unleashes itself in India with a special three-city tour in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad this weekend. The event brings together globally acclaimed artists alongside some of India’s freshest talent. UK dance music icon Joy Orbison, known for his cutting-edge blend of house, dubstep, UK bass and old-school jungle, headlines year’s event. Other participating international DJs include DJ Fold, Jyoty, seasoned Dutch selector, Cinnaman in a special B2B set, and Aussie-born, London-based producer DJ Boring. Repping homegrown talent are seasoned names like FILM, Midnight Traffic and Ox7gen along with Kampai, Nida, EBITDA, Fushi and Siiry. At Dome SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai, 25-26 October, 4pm onwards; Quake Arena, Hyderabad, 26 October, 5pm onwards. For tickets, visit www.skillboxes.com.

A traditional Assamese feast

THE TASTE OF NORTHEAST Curated by chef Ongmu, the food pop-up, Culinary Passage Through The Seven Sisters, is based on the cuisines of the North-East. On offer will be Manipur’s Tangkul Chilli Pork, Assam’s Masor Tenga, and Thukpa from Arunachal Pradesh. At M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, 26-31 October, 7.30pm-11pm. For reservations, call 9744104046.

