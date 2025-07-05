It’s a busy weekend with art, theatre and good food

OF SPECULATIVE ECOLOGY Kalakriti Art Gallery will present a solo show of Satadru Sovan Banduri’s latest works. The exhibition, Disappearing Echoes of the Isolated, will feature works across a range of media, including canvases. The paintings draw you in with their vibrant dreamlike visuals, featuring a variety of flora and fauna. The show carries forth the artist’s engagement with “speculative ecology, metamorphic embodiment and post-human imagination”. “Satadru Sovan Banduri does not offer coherent answers or stable meanings. Rather his works stage speculative encounters with ruin, with pleasure, with after-life,” writes curator Satyajit Dave. Preview on 11 July; exhibition will be on till 5 August at Kalakriti, Hyderabad, 11am-7pm.

Advertisement

A painting from the art show, 'Jangarh Kalam from Patangarh Continued'.

A LANDMARK IDIOM The Raza Foundation, in association with the Progressive Art Gallery and Triveni Kala Sangam, is presenting a group show, Jangarh Kalam from Patangarh Continued. It features around 200 works by over 50 traditional artists from across Madhya Pradesh and spotlights a significant cultural movement in Indian indigenous art. “At its core, it is a living homage to the late Jangarh Singh Shyam, a visionary artist, who revolutionised the course of Gond painting, bringing its traditional forms into a new idiom, recognised across the world as the ‘Jangarh Kalam’,” states the curatorial note. At Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, till 10 July, 11am-7pm.

Advertisement

An image of flat rishas.

THE STORY OF TRIPURA’S RISHA The Registry of Sarees, a research and study centre, in collaboration with The Marg Foundation, is presenting Revisiting The Risha: The Identity of Self and Community, a show that explores the identity of self and community through the lens of the risha, a narrow, unstitched breast cloth wrapped around the upper body by the tribal women of Tripura. At The Registry of Sarees, Domlur, Bengaluru, till 13 July, 10.30am-5.30pm (closed on Mondays). For details, visit www.theregistryofsarees.com.

Advertisement

Kootu Curry is on the menu at JW Marriott Bengaluru's Malabar Moplah Festival.

FEAST LIKE THE MOPLAHS Dig into the cuisine of Kerala’s Malabar coast with a curated menu at the Malabar Moplah Festival that highlights the Mappila (Moplah) community’s culinary heritage. Helmed by chef Anil K. Varickattu, the food pop-up offers dishes like Koon Ulli Thiyal and Kootu Curry, and desserts such as Pazham Pradhaman, made with ripe bananas and jaggery, and Ambalapuzha Payassam, a creamy rice pudding. At Spice Terrace, JW Marriott Hotel, KG Halli, Shanthala Nagar, Bengaluru, till 13 July, 7-11pm. For details, call 8884675454.

Advertisement

A still from 'Hum Dono'.

Written by Dinesh Thakur, Hindi play Hum Dono is inspired by Arbuzov’s original Russian comedy, Old World. It revolves around two elderly strangers who are finding ways to live life to the fullest. At Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai, 6 July, 6.30pm. For details, visit www.ncpamumbai.com.

Advertisement

Audience at The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience.

GET UP CLOSE WITH VAN GOGH This month, the travelling exhibition, The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, makes a pitstop in Bengaluru. Viewers will get to see a specially-curated line-up of 70 captivating artworks from Van Gogh’s extraordinary repertoire including Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Wheatfield with Crows. Curated and animated by visual artists Hemali Vadalia and Naveen Boktapa of Motionvan Studio, the exhibition, thanks to it's large screens and 22,000 lumen projection – “being used for the first time in India” as per the press note – promises to be an unparalleled visual spectacle where every brushstroke and colour in the paintings is illuminated with clarity. The exhibition is presented by The Silly Fellows in collaboration with music entrepreneurs Nikhil Chinapa and Jay Punjabi. At Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City, till 13 July, 10am onwards. For details, visit district.in.