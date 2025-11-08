5 events to add some spark to your weekend

LIGHT AND SHADOW

A group show by Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, highlights the sculptural practices of L.N. Tallur, Sumakshi Singh and K.S. Radhakrishnan. Titled Sculpting with Light & Darkness, the exhibition, curated by Ina Puri, marks 23 years of the gallery’s journey and is all set to be its longest-running showcase yet. Viewers can see recent works by the three artists, spanning diverse materials, techniques and conceptual approaches. Each artist looks at the way light and darkness interact with three-dimensional forms. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, from 8 November to 31 December, 11am-7pm.

An artwork by Natasha Preenja that's part of the art show, 'Vazan'.

CRAFT AND FEMINISM

Tarq is presenting a new show, Vazan, by Natasha Preenja, who is also known by the moniker of Princess Pea. The show, spanning media such as painting and sculpture, looks at artistic forms through the dual lens of craft and feminism. This deeply personal narrative reflects on the “unseen labour that shapes women’s lives” and features works created in collaboration with women craftspersons from Etikoppaka in Andhra Pradesh. In Hymns for Mothers, Preenja pushes the traditional toy form to evoke the rhythm of domestic life. The marble sculpture series, Mothers, Bodies of Stone, marks a significant moment in her practice. At Tarq, Mumbai, till 24 December, Tuesday to Saturday, 11am-6.30pm.

'Serenity', by Thilini Jinadasa, mixed media on canvas.

WHERE COLOURS SPEAK

The exhibition, What Memory Built in Colour, features works by two artists—Belarus’ Dasha Buben and Sri Lanka’s Thilini Jinadasa— exploring the interconnectedness of memory, emotion and colour. Buben examines the fluid nature of memory, while Jinadasa explores the tension between chaos and control through abstract compositions. At Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhavan, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, New Delhi, 8 November-24 December, 11am-6pm (Sundays closed).

On the menu are Thai delicacies for Loy Krathong

A FESTIVE MENU

Celebrate the Thai festival of Loy Krathong with a curated à la carte menu at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru. On offer are items like Som Tam Thad, a Bangkok-style green papaya salad platter; PlaSauce Makham (fish in tamarind sauce); and Sang-Ka-Ya-Fak-Tong, a Thai pumpkin custard. At InAzia, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center, till 9 November, 6.30-11pm. For reservations, call 8904277815.

Singer-songwriter Aanchal Bordoloi

A VOCAL SHOWCASE

