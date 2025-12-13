Planner: 5 events to definitely catch this weekend

FORM AND FEELING Method Delhi is presenting a solo show, Signs of Life, by multidisciplinary artist Kunel Gaur. This brings together four of his ongoing series, Colour Field Studies, Interface Portraits, KUMI and Tile Assemblies, which look at the space between “sensorial experience and engineered form”. The exhibition places itself between human intuition and vulnerability, and industrial precision and structure. “Together, these four bodies of work… offer a landscape of forms that signal, respond, and evolve. Signs of Life reflects Gaur’s exploration of how identity, memory and emotion move through the designed world,” states the gallery note. At Method Delhi till 25 January, 12pm-8pm (closed on Monday).

Bharatanatyam dancer Keerthana Ravi.

IDENTITY IN MOTION The Pravaha Dance Festival at the National Centre for the Performing Arts is showcasing a mix of classical, contemporary and experimental forms. Some of the artists in the lineup are premiering their works for the first time in Mumbai. The interdisciplinary presentations explore themes from identity to multigenerational issues. Performances include a Bharatanatyam double bill featuring Keerthana Ravi and Pavitra Bhat. This is followed by contemporary dance presentations by Les Petites Choses Production from Taiwan. At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, on 18 December at 6.30pm, and on 19 December at 5pm.

A painting by artist Sudip Roy.

SPEAKING THROUGH BRUSH STROKES Presented by Swapnil Khullar, art exhibition Junjaali showcases the latest works of contemporary artist Sudip Roy. “Between the real and the remembered, Sudip Roy traces the images that stay with him – the light, the movement, the barely-there impressions,” states the curatorial note. At Bikaner House, India Gate, New Delhi, 14-20 December, 10am-6pm. For details, www.bikanerhouse.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rhino stage at the previous edition of Echoes of Earth music festival.

NATURE AND MUSIC MEET HERE Echoes of Earth, India’s greenest music festival, kicks off its eighth edition in Bengaluru this weekend. A festival that merges music, art and sustainability, this edition spotlight's nature’s hidden intelligence – its sixth sense – through installations, performances, and storytelling. As always, the two-day event brings together a diverse lineup of global and homegrown musicians including Monolink (Germany), Bedouin (USA), Madame Gandhi (USA) and Varijashree Venugopal and band Jatayu (India). At Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru, 13-14 December, 1pm onwards. For details and tickets, www.echoesofearth.com.

Dickson Mbi performing Enowate.

A JOURNEY OF IDENTITY Attakkalari India Biennial 2025 in collaboration with the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts (PCPA) presents Enowate, by London-based choreographer and dancer Dickson Mbi, this evening. A solo show, Enowate (which means “truth stands”) has Mbi – the winner of the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance in 2023 – attempting to answer the Universal question, “Who am I?” through his transformative journey from Cameroon to London. He does this by weaving together “elements of hip-hop and contemporary dance, original music, and otherworldly animated projections,” as the note states. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru, 13 December, 7pm. For details, visit www.attakkalaribiennial.org.