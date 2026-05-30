6 events to bookmark this weekend

Flavours of Thailand

Chefs Garima Arora and Manav Khanna have curated a special dining experience that gives a glimpse of the culinary traditions from Thailand’s four regions. The 11-course meal at BANNG Mumbai has been organised with the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The seated dinner begins with the summer salad of yum pollamai followed by Three Bites of Thailand featuring combinations such as somtum, eggplant/prawn golea and kai yor/ taoho yor, depending on whether you have opted for a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian meal. As for traditional sweets, there is luk tan loy kaew with ice apple and jasmine, or “Coconut” inspired by Thai ice-cream carts.