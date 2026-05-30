6 events to bookmark this weekend

Lived history
Art Alive is presenting a new show, When Objects Speak, featuring works by Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod. Both artists have a unique approach towards an object as a narrative device. They engage with the “afterlives of things: the ways objects outlive their immediate functions to become vessels of remembrance, identity and lived history,” states the gallery note. While Anjaneyulu looks at the emotional and historical residues of everyday objects, Rathod creates miniaturised papier-mache forms of objects and arranges them in grid-like structures.
Lived history
Art Alive is presenting a new show, When Objects Speak, featuring works by Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod. Both artists have a unique approach towards an object as a narrative device. They engage with the “afterlives of things: the ways objects outlive their immediate functions to become vessels of remembrance, identity and lived history,” states the gallery note. While Anjaneyulu looks at the emotional and historical residues of everyday objects, Rathod creates miniaturised papier-mache forms of objects and arranges them in grid-like structures.
At Art Alive, New Delhi, till 3 July, Monday to Saturday, 11am-7pm.
At Art Alive, New Delhi, till 3 July, Monday to Saturday, 11am-7pm.
Requiem for Ravan
Directed by Om Katare and written by Kusum Kumar, Ravanleela offers a comic take on Ram Leela. Set in a village awaiting its annual performance, the play-within-a-play unfolds with untrained locals as actors, including a boisterous Ravan who refuses to die on stage until his fee is increased.
30 May, 7pm. Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai. For details, visit www.ncpamumbai.com.
Craft, community and memory
Gallery Vayu, in collaboration with Latitude 28, for a photography exhibition by artist-printmaker Jyoti Bhatt. It has photographs of folk and tribal cultures from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal spotlighting vernacular and living craft traditions documented over decades. There are 32 works of murals, ritual markings, domestic spaces, architectural surfaces and everyday objects.
Till 31 May. 11-7pm. Gallery Vayu, Main Market, Lodhi Road, Delhi.
Flavours of Thailand
Chefs Garima Arora and Manav Khanna have curated a special dining experience that gives a glimpse of the culinary traditions from Thailand’s four regions. The 11-course meal at BANNG Mumbai has been organised with the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The seated dinner begins with the summer salad of yum pollamai followed by Three Bites of Thailand featuring combinations such as somtum, eggplant/prawn golea and kai yor/ taoho yor, depending on whether you have opted for a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian meal. As for traditional sweets, there is luk tan loy kaew with ice apple and jasmine, or “Coconut” inspired by Thai ice-cream carts.
At BAANG, Mumbai, till 31 May.
Greyscale
The solo art exhibition Shades of Grey will feature oil-on-canvas paintings by Divyaman Singh, exploring the lives of women through abstract contemporary landscapes.
30 May-1 June, 11am-6pm. Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, near India Gate, Delhi.
Popping off
Katana, a sake-led izakaya, teams up with Prachet Sancheti of Brown Koji Boy, for a one-night conceptual pop-up that explores the theme, “Future of Flavors”. The à la carte menu includes a spicy set of Buldak Wings, Crispy Shiso and the signature Mazemen. Guests can enjoy shio koji-cured tofu, alongside a rich Hatcho Miso Caramel featuring grilled king oyster or pork served with hummus and koji granola.
4 June, 6-11.30pm. Katana, Paramahansa Yogananda Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Domlur, Bengaluru. For details, visit www.district.in.