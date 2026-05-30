6 events to bookmark this weekend

Lived history

Art Alive is presenting a new show, When Objects Speak, featuring works by Anjaneyulu G and Vipul Rathod. Both artists have a unique approach towards an object as a narrative device. They engage with the “afterlives of things: the ways objects outlive their immediate functions to become vessels of remembrance, identity and lived history,” states the gallery note. While Anjaneyulu looks at the emotional and historical residues of everyday objects, Rathod creates miniaturised papier-mache forms of objects and arranges them in grid-like structures.