‘Exhale’: How artist Christopher Kulendran Thomas negotiates technology

An inverted figure is caught reeling, falling head first in what can be construed to be a pool of red. The knobbly body, with its twisted torso and flailing limbs, appears suspended in time. The painting, defined by chaotic brushstrokes and a rich colour palette (splashes of cayenne, brown and orange), seems to be writhing in agony. Another painting features colours of forest green, mustard, and smudges of rust, where in the foreground, entwined figures that embody a sense of tragedy, lie. An artist of Tamil heritage, Christopher Kulendran Thomas grew up in London after his family left Sri Lanka amidst intensifying ethnic violence that led to the civil war between the Sinhalese majority and Tamil minority. It was these experiences that shaped his political awareness and artistic consciousness.

Exhale, his first solo exhibition in India, held at Experimenter gallery in Mumbai, features a collection of paintings that has a visceral effect on its viewers. Faceless, shape-shifting figures are recurring protagonists; canvases are slapped with thick layers of paint, and are marked by aggressive scratches and gestural brushwork. Kulendran Thomas’s choice of colours, too, belong to something personal. “The red and brown colours that run through the show at Experimenter, remind me of the red clay earth of the Tamil homeland in the north and east of what is now Sri Lanka," he says.

While growing up, Kulendran Thomas didn’t want to be an artist. “I didn’t even know it was something you could be," he says. “I started making things out of des peration really, because I couldn’t speak. I had a debilitating stutter that years of speech therapy didn’t help. But when I started making things in my late teens, that somehow gave me the confidence to reverse-engineer how speaking works and to train myself how to do it." It was a therapeutic process which became the means for him to process or respond to the tumultuous collective history of his parents’ motherland.

But war, any war, is universal, and personal. It’s a ghastly perversion of life, which is evident in Kulendran Thomas’s paintings too—terrifying abstract figures plopped in an ungainly fashion, messy landscapes, blotchy colours. There is absence of coherence and calm. Which is why, his paintings with stark, unplaceable terrains, can stir something strangely familiar and unsettling within us. Kulendran Thomas’s artistic practice involves training an AI model on the works of contemporary artists as well as early Sri Lankan modernists, such as Justin Pieris Deraniyagala (1903-67) and George Keyt (1901-93).

View Full Image Faceless, shape-shifting figures are recurring protagonists in Kulendran Thomas's work

“Specifically, I prompt a neural network with the art of my contemporaries in Sri Lanka, some of the most successful painters on the island, and the work of successive generations of artists on the island who’ve looked to the Western canon—i.e. the art history that was initially brought to the island by the British settlers," explains Kulendran Thomas. The AI model analyses the collective influences behind this training data, and uses that data to generate a whole new, original image. In other words, Kulendran Thomas uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create paintings that are informed by Sri Lanka’s colonial art history. The resulting paintings are an interpretation or “remix" of these influences, generated by technology rather than the artist directly.

But Kulendran Thomas doesn’t stop there; he takes it a step further. He brings out the paint tubes and manually recreates the com puter-generated image on a canvas, bringing the process to a full circle—from traditional art to AI to human again. “And when that resulting image is painted on to canvas by hand, together with my assistants in my studio, the flow of art-historical memes is once again filtered through each of the countless micro-deci sions involved in translating image to paint, with thousands of the paintings we’ve seen over the years subliminally channelled into each seemingly intuitive mark," he explains.

He is mindful, of course, of the AI-generated image (PNG file) he chooses to finally paint, and invariably gravitates towards the images that speak to him. “Sri Lanka’s contested history is a murky one, on which there is no consensus, and I guess I tend to be drawn to ambiguous scenes that reflect the ambiguities with which I learned about what was happening back home—things that went unreported and happened with no outside witnesses."

At the exhibition’s opening, Kulendran Thomas shared that if you saw a documentation image of the finished painting on screen, next to the digital file it’s based on, the two images would look alike. But if you printed the digital file on to canvas and hung it next to the finished painting, although alike, they would appear quite different. The former would be flat and lifeless, whereas its hand-painted doppel ganger would be full of drama: dense tex tures and glowing pigments. “On a screen, the PNG looks like a painting but it isn’t one—it has no depth, no texture" he says. “There’s just much less data in the digital image. That extra information is what you read into it when looking at it, based on your expectations of what a painting is— and that’s the additional information that’s filled in when it’s painted. You bring it to life... So, you can’t paint it by numbers; you have to live it; otherwise it’ll end up as lifeless as the digital image."

In the 21st century, the hybrid approach of combining AI with traditional painting techniques explores the shifting dynamic between art and technology. It raises questions about the artist’s role in a world that is becoming governed by sophisticated digital practices. Kulendran Thomas, of course, disagrees. “I think of the AI tools I use as exactly that: tools. And I think it’ll very quickly become unnecessary to talk about the tools themselves because they’re becoming so ubiquitous. With that ubiquity, will come a shift in perception—about who we are in the world, how we organise ourselves, and what it means to be human—that I think will be quite profoundly transformational. I think artists have always used the tech nologies of their times and the role of the artist itself changes with new technolo gies. If you look at the history of painting, for example, it’s a story of technological development: the invention of the camera is often credited with freeing painting from the burden of representation and I think we’re in the process of witnessing a similar shift with AI."

He adds, “I think this uncertainty about where the ‘human’ ends and where everything else begins — the network, the ecology, the flow—is central to my work. And I see my studio— my team, our bodies—as kind of the last mile delivery algorithm for the network." But how does he negotiate the relationship between the colonial discourses that he references in his work and his own Tamil diaspora background? Kulendran Thomas acknowledges that the conditions faced by Tamil people on the island—especially the trauma of war, political oppression, and ongoing struggles—are not the same as those of the diaspora.

“However, speaking as part of the Tamil diaspora, I feel like Eelam Tamils have grown up having to process very different versions of the same history, so I think we’re naturally sceptical of how ‘reality’ is constructed by those with the power to. But maybe the idea of a singular version of reality is one of the things that’s up for grabs now, not just with this new technological platform shift but also in a shift in the balance of power away from a unipolar West and towards a multipolar world."

Kulendran Thomas is currently work ing on a new painting that is 12 metres wide. “I want to see what happens when you don’t have a viable perspective from which to see the whole scene at once," he muses. This is perhaps what he is inadvertently doing all the time. He combines history, art, technology and human experience to produce chaotic, bold works that have no starting nor end point, yet electrify you with their impact.

At Experimenter gallery, Colaba, Mumbai till 22 February.

Radhika Iyengar is the author of Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras, and an independent arts and culture journalist. She posts @radhika_iy