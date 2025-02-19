‘Exhale’: How artist Christopher Kulendran Thomas negotiates technology

In the 21st century, the hybrid approach of combining AI with traditional painting techniques explores the shifting dynamic between art and technology. It raises questions about the artist’s role in a world that is becoming governed by sophisticated digital practices. Kulendran Thomas, of course, disagrees. “I think of the AI tools I use as exactly that: tools. And I think it’ll very quickly become unnecessary to talk about the tools themselves because they’re becoming so ubiquitous. With that ubiquity, will come a shift in perception—about who we are in the world, how we organise ourselves, and what it means to be human—that I think will be quite profoundly transformational. I think artists have always used the tech nologies of their times and the role of the artist itself changes with new technolo gies. If you look at the history of painting, for example, it’s a story of technological development: the invention of the camera is often credited with freeing painting from the burden of representation and I think we’re in the process of witnessing a similar shift with AI."