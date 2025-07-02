An ongoing show looks at the many avatars of artist-poet Adil Jussawalla
An ongoing exhibition presents a range of material from the artist’s archive, be it letters, photos or scrapbooks, to create portraits of both Adil Jussawalla and the city of Mumbai in the 1970s
On the cover of Missing Person by poet Adil Jussawalla, you see a man wearing a double breasted jacket and tie. His face seems to be a blur. The image portrays the fogged state of mind of the book’s narrator—trapped as he is between incomprehensible modernity and redundant traditionalism. The cover was designed by poet Arun Kolatkar, who along with Jussawalla, Arvind Krishna Mehrotra and Gieve Patel founded a poets’ cooperative, Clearing House, in Mumbai in 1976. Sometime later, poets Dilip Chitre, H.O. Nazareth and Jayanta Mahapatra too joined in. The cooperative published eight titles in its short lifetime, including Mehrotra’s Nine Enclosures, Jussawalla’s Missing Person, How Do you Withstand, Body and Jejuri by Kolatkar. Nazareth’s Lobo published in 1984 was the imprint’s last title.
Covers for all the books were designed by Kolatkar, who insisted that not a single line in a poem be broken, thus resulting in the squarish format of the book. These covers, treasured for their imagery and design aesthetic, are now part of the show, Enlightenment from an Unlikely Envelope: Archives of Adil Jussawalla, curated by Deeptha Achar and Chithra KS, on view at The Guild, Alibaug, till 15 July. Through a range of material like manuscripts, letters, magazine articles, scrap books and family albums, we encounter Jussawalla in various avatars: as a photographer, an art writer, a publisher, a magazine editor, and a person fascinated with ships, picnics, Superman and Tarzan. The show is designed thematically in sections like Family, Visual Culture, Bombay, Ships, Cuffe Parade: Milieu, Life and Books.
Born in a privileged Parsi family, Jussawalla was gifted a Kodak Baby Brownie by his aunt at the age of 13. The exhibition offers insights into major events such as these, including his early life in Mumbai with picnics to Elephanta caves and Sinhagad Fort, followed by a stint in London in the late 1950s and return to Mumbai in 1970. But more than anything the show documents the history of the Maximum City, thrumming with creative energy, a sense of community and rebellion. Clearing House was a product of this synergy.
