An ongoing show looks at the many avatars of artist-poet Adil Jussawalla

On the cover of Missing Person by poet Adil Jussawalla, you see a man wearing a double breasted jacket and tie. His face seems to be a blur. The image portrays the fogged state of mind of the book’s narrator—trapped as he is between incomprehensible modernity and redundant traditionalism. The cover was designed by poet Arun Kolatkar, who along with Jussawalla, Arvind Krishna Mehrotra and Gieve Patel founded a poets’ cooperative, Clearing House, in Mumbai in 1976. Sometime later, poets Dilip Chitre, H.O. Nazareth and Jayanta Mahapatra too joined in. The cooperative published eight titles in its short lifetime, including Mehrotra’s Nine Enclosures, Jussawalla’s Missing Person, How Do you Withstand, Body and Jejuri by Kolatkar. Nazareth’s Lobo published in 1984 was the imprint’s last title.