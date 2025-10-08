Artist Hemi Bawa's experiments with glass in the spotlight
Hemi Bawa’s latest exhibition showcases her three-decade-long artistic journey while highlighting the potential of glass as a medium
At the Travancore Palace, New Delhi, viewing the glass sculptural works of Hemi Bawa is a deeply sensorial experience. You can’t help but appreciate her creativity and command over a medium that not many artists have experimented with in India. The 77-year-old artist’s show, titled Stories… in Glass: Hemi Bawa, is being held after a gap of 13 years. It features a large floral installation—a bright red carnation at the entrance of the show with red-coloured silhouettes of women’s backs inspired by female flower sellers in Goan markets—, and the Holy Book series, besides other works. Each of these showcase how glass can be moulded and transformed into works of art.
According to Kristine Michael, curator of the show, glass has so far only been viewed from the prism of craft due to the “Euro-colonial ideas of dividing art and craft, wherein glass, ceramics, and textiles were always placed in the latter group. [However glass] is slowly entering the public [consciousness] and galleryscape. People are beginning to see that glass too can carry meaning, emotion, and conceptual depth like any other fine arts material."
Bawa’s tryst with glass began by accident during the late 1980s. “I had placed clay in a furnace and sprinkled glass over it, and the result completely fascinated me," says the Padma Shri awardee, who divides her time between Delhi, Kasauli and Goa. “That moment opened up an entirely new direction for me." It was while working with cast glass—a technique in which glass is melted and poured into custom-made moulds—that Bawa got excited about the creative possibilities of the medium. “The ruggedness, texture, and distinct character of cast glass appealed to me far more than blown glass. I was captivated by how the material could hold both fragility and strength, and I knew I had found the medium that would define my artistic journey," she says.