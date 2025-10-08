Artist Hemi Bawa's experiments with glass in the spotlight

At the Travancore Palace, New Delhi, viewing the glass sculptural works of Hemi Bawa is a deeply sensorial experience. You can’t help but appreciate her creativity and command over a medium that not many artists have experimented with in India. The 77-year-old artist’s show, titled Stories… in Glass : Hemi Bawa, is being held after a gap of 13 years. It features a large floral installation—a bright red carnation at the entrance of the show with red-coloured silhouettes of women’s backs inspired by female flower sellers in Goan markets—, and the Holy Book series, besides other works. Each of these showcase how glass can be moulded and transformed into works of art.

According to Kristine Michael, curator of the show, glass has so far only been viewed from the prism of craft due to the “Euro-colonial ideas of dividing art and craft, wherein glass, ceramics, and textiles were always placed in the latter group. [However glass] is slowly entering the public [consciousness] and galleryscape. People are beginning to see that glass too can carry meaning, emotion, and conceptual depth like any other fine arts material."

Bawa’s tryst with glass began by accident during the late 1980s. “I had placed clay in a furnace and sprinkled glass over it, and the result completely fascinated me," says the Padma Shri awardee, who divides her time between Delhi, Kasauli and Goa. “That moment opened up an entirely new direction for me." It was while working with cast glass—a technique in which glass is melted and poured into custom-made moulds—that Bawa got excited about the creative possibilities of the medium. “The ruggedness, texture, and distinct character of cast glass appealed to me far more than blown glass. I was captivated by how the material could hold both fragility and strength, and I knew I had found the medium that would define my artistic journey," she says.

View Full Image Hemi Bawa, 'Flower Women- II', paint fired on mirror

Though she had studied blown glass—the more popular form in artistic expression—, Bawa found it limiting in terms of quality and depth. The delicate, decorative quality of blown glass, which appealed to many other artists worldwide, did not resonate with her. Additionally, there were mishaps—a rather dangerous burn in London while she was working with blown glass; a kiln being opened too soon by an apprentice in Firozabad, where she’d set up a furnace, and more.

Bawa’s exhibition reveals the patience and time that she has devoted to shaping a visual vocabulary over decades. It is a language that is rooted in history while being boldly experimental, one that lies at the intersection of painting and sculpture. The exhibition comprises works that capture her journey between all the places that she’s lived in and found inspiration.

Room after room in Travancore Palace, as Michael explains, becomes an entry point into Bawa’s artistic identity, personal history and lived experiences. In the making for the last three years, the exhibition shows how Bawa adapted and evolved along the way, using recycled materials including windscreens, shower cabins and other sources of glass when the preferred choice of material wasn’t available or accessible. Thus you see three decades of Bawa’s artistic journey in sculpture, not just in glass but also in resin, fibreglass and metal.

Michael and Ashwini Pai Bahadur, director, The Glass Makers Club—launched in 2023 in Delhi as a South Asian community of glass makers—were heartened by the positive response to Bawa’s work, Frangipani Tree series, last year at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa. They decided to collaborate on this latest show not just to celebrate Bawa’s practice but also to remind people that glass is not merely a material but a medium full of memory, transformation and light.

View Full Image An installation view of the show

Bawa credits artist Rameshwar Broota, her mentor at Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, for encouraging her to think out of the box. Broota, an acclaimed post-Modernist and rated among the top three most successful Indian artists alive today by the Hurin India List, too crafted a unique path for himself by using a distinctive scratch technique. As part of that, layers of paint, applied on the surface, are eventually scraped away through a meticulous process with a sharp knife or blade to reveal textured images. “He encouraged me to think independently and find my own direction rather than follow instructions," says Bawa of her mentor.

This experimentation came with its own challenges. While Bawa had studied sculpture and attended workshops on cast glassmaking in and around London, when she returned to India, the artist found zero infrastructure around the medium. There were no studios or furnaces, or any tradition of glass being used as an expression of art. After importing a small round furnace from England in the 1970s, she began experimenting on her own, eventually becoming a pioneer in cast glass sculptural techniques. Bawa sought a tactile richness and the freedom to mix different materials and metals. Embedding copper sheets within her forms has given Bawa's creativity a new visual language, as seen in series such as Mughal Jaali, inspired by the latticed screens of Delhi’s monuments, or Regal that celebrates the intricacies of Mughal-era interiors. In the latter, copper forms are etched and layered between two sheets of glass, before being fired in the kiln or furnace.

The exhibition serves as a pause for the viewer to appreciate how the artist has shaped contemporary glass art in India. For her, the exhibition is a celebration of glass itself, which she refers to as a “companion for decades—one that is unpredictable yet loyal, fragile yet enduring. In its transparency, I find truth. In its strength, I find my own."

The show is on view at Travancore Palace, New Delhi, till 13 October, Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm.

Abhilasha Ojha is a Delhi-based culture writer.

