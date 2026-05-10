An exhibition explores how collaboration shaped Indian art

The third chapter concerns itself with the increasing engagement of artists with questions of identity and politics.“A single artist’s practice often traverses all three chapters, particularly when viewed through the overlapping axis of art school and studio,” says Chatterjee. Many works on display tell several interlaced stories. There is a rare batik work by K. Ramanujam, a key member of the Madras Art Movement, which was commissioned by artist and teacher K.C.S. Paniker. One of Homi Patel’s untitled paintings made in the 1970s is in conversation with the larger concerns of the neotantric movement. “I sometimes feel that we’ve been illserved as an ecosystem as to the resonances of that period,” says Chatterjee. “What we’re trying to do in this exhibition is to talk about a more nuanced history, which was many artists working together in and out of each other’s orbits.”