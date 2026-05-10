An exhibition explores how collaboration shaped Indian art

It took Mortimer Chatterjee, curator of the exhibition and director of Chatterjee & Lal, one-and-a-half years to put together this project spanning 118 paintings from 1877 to the late 1980s. The focus, however, is on works created immediately after independence—1948 to the 1960s. “Rather than presenting artistic practices in isolation, the exhibition foregrounds relationships across geographies, mediums and ideas that informed their (modernists’) work,” says Ashish Anand, CEO and managing director of DAG. By bringing together these intersecting trajectories, the exhibition offers a more layered understanding of modern Indian art, highlighting how collaboration was central during this period.