Manik Bagh: A forgotten marvel of modernist architecture

As soon as you enter Eckart Muthesius and Manik Bagh: Pioneering Modernism in India at the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru, you get a sense of having travelled back in time. The show takes you through a story that had its genesis in the halls at Oxford University, avant-garde ateliers in Paris, and factories in Germany at the cusp of the Great Depression. A selection of 50 vintage black-and-white photographs, watercolours, architectural drawings and design studies highlight how all these aspects came together thousands of miles away at Manik Bagh, Indore. Loosely translated as the ‘Garden of Rubies’, the palace emerged as an unlikely collaboration forged in the tumultuous 1920s.

The exhibition, developed in partnership with the Asian Art Museum in Berlin and the German Embassy, has been curated by the head of the museum, Raffael Dedo Gadebusch. The first section introduces the viewers to the main characters of the story—Yeshwant Rao Holkar II and his wife Sanyogita Devi of the erstwhile royal family of Indore, and the German architect Eckart Muthesius. The highlights of this segment include two Man Rays—a half-length seated portrait of Yeshwant Rao Holkar II taken in 1930, and the other of the royal couple as they pose happily in 1933. “Manik Bagh is the fruit of a friendship between two young men, who met while studying in Oxford. The open-minded Yeshwant Rao was keen to build a modernist palace and asked Eckart to do some sketches," says Gadebusch.

The exhibition critically examines the conflicting reference to the Art Deco style. “People are wrong when they refer to its architecture as Art Deco. It is the very first modernist building in South Asia and was designed and built in the spirit of the Bauhaus movement," asserts Gadebusch. “Further, there is coming together of art, design, architecture and landscape. In German, we call it gesamtkunstkerk which implies the synthesis of all the arts."

