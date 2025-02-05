Manik Bagh: A forgotten marvel of modernist architecture

After the completion of Manik Bagh, Muthesius stayed on as the head of the Urban Planning and Redevelopment Department of the former Indore State. The final section of the exhibition gives a peek into other ambitious projects he envisioned for his royal patron, many of which remained unfulfilled. Remarkable among them are the two of his design drawings on display for a house boat, intended for use as part of a summer home for the royal family in Kashmir. Unfortunately, Manik Bagh and its residents did not get their happily ever after. Four years after it was completed, Sanyogita Devi died at the age of 23 after post- surgery complications in Switzerland in 1937 and the grief-stricken Yeshwant Rao lost interest. Earlier he had invited Brancuşi to create a “temple of love and peace" in the garden at Manik Bagh, which was also ultimately abandoned. Muthesius was forced to return to Germany when World War II started.