An art exhibition explores the impact of the monsoons on the mind, body and soul

The Indian subcontinent has long held a complex relationship with the monsoon. Rains have been symbols of the erotic, harbingers of respite and agrarian abundance, and, amid poor urban infrastructure and the global climate crises, agents of mass destruction. It is to look at the many ways in which the monsoon binds us as a society, and leaves a deep impact, that the Tri Art and Culture Gallery has organised an exhibition titled Monsoon Rooms. This is a not-for-profit multidisciplinary centre founded by siblings Varun and Nitasha Thapar in 2024 to reimagine encounters with visual, performing, culinary and literary arts. Located in south Kolkata, the building with its unique triangular ‘cake slice’ design, has three levels open to the public. For the first time since its inception, two institutions—Harkat Studios, an alternative performance and arts platform based out of Mumbai, and Offset Projects, an artist-run initiative that curates installations and publishes books in contemporary photography, have collaborated on a project within the space.

Delhi-based Offset Project’s Soft Circulations is housed on the first floor. Laid out as a reading room, the exhibit features literature, photos and related imagery. A viewing room, titled A Wildflower Garden, on the ground floor hosts a catalogue of 30 films curated by Harkat Studios. Each film in the series is screened in intervals, from morning until the late afternoon. This dual reflection on the season—one through still, and the other through moving images—is free to the public.

‘The exhibition was four months in the making,’ says Pavini Kaur Sukarchakia, Tri’s assistant curator and programme manager. She worked closely with Offset and Harkat, collaborating on display materials, floor plans, and programming for the film series. Through Soft Circulations, Anshika Varma, founder, Offset Projects, has aspired to present the relationship between the season and “how our bodily archives are suspended into paths of memory-making, slowness and introspection". The selection features works by Vidushi Gupta, Priyanka Chhabra, Sean Lee and Marvel Harris, among others. In a statement, which greets the visitors at the entry of the reading room, Varma notes that the curation is consonant with the monsoon’s ask upon our bodies “to surrender to the temper of the weather".

