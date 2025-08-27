An art exhibition explores the impact of the monsoons on the mind, body and soul

The Indian subcontinent has long held a complex relationship with the monsoon. Rains have been symbols of the erotic, harbingers of respite and agrarian abundance, and, amid poor urban infrastructure and the global climate crises, agents of mass destruction. It is to look at the many ways in which the monsoon binds us as a society, and leaves a deep impact, that the Tri Art and Culture Gallery has organised an exhibition titled Monsoon Rooms. This is a not-for-profit multidisciplinary centre founded by siblings Varun and Nitasha Thapar in 2024 to reimagine encounters with visual, performing, culinary and literary arts. Located in south Kolkata, the building with its unique triangular ‘cake slice’ design, has three levels open to the public. For the first time since its inception, two institutions—Harkat Studios, an alternative performance and arts platform based out of Mumbai, and Offset Projects, an artist-run initiative that curates installations and publishes books in contemporary photography, have collaborated on a project within the space.
Delhi-based Offset Project’s Soft Circulations is housed on the first floor. Laid out as a reading room, the exhibit features literature, photos and related imagery. A viewing room, titled A Wildflower Garden, on the ground floor hosts a catalogue of 30 films curated by Harkat Studios. Each film in the series is screened in intervals, from morning until the late afternoon. This dual reflection on the season—one through still, and the other through moving images—is free to the public.
‘The exhibition was four months in the making,’ says Pavini Kaur Sukarchakia, Tri’s assistant curator and programme manager. She worked closely with Offset and Harkat, collaborating on display materials, floor plans, and programming for the film series. Through Soft Circulations, Anshika Varma, founder, Offset Projects, has aspired to present the relationship between the season and “how our bodily archives are suspended into paths of memory-making, slowness and introspection". The selection features works by Vidushi Gupta, Priyanka Chhabra, Sean Lee and Marvel Harris, among others. In a statement, which greets the visitors at the entry of the reading room, Varma notes that the curation is consonant with the monsoon’s ask upon our bodies “to surrender to the temper of the weather".
Last year, monsoon was the season of dissent in Kolkata, following the rape and murder of a 31-year old trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital. Images of Kolkata’s streets, flooded by protestors, flare up memories of a city galvanised by ruptures caused by patriarchal violence when sifting through copies of The Public Life of Women. It is a collection of photographs and archival ephemera curated by the Nepal Picture Library documenting the country’s public feminist projects.
Vasudhaa Narayanan’s spoiled fruit foregrounds how femininity and the female body are processes full of labour that negotiate with and resist caste-based expectations of women. The space has been conceived as a circular cocoon of curtains, with a stool resting at its centre. Here, visitors sit and browse a dummy photobook, with select pictures from the book projected large-scale upon the curtains. Then there is Priyanka Chhabra’s Rock, Paper and Scissors, a remarkable book object, which subverts dominant narratives about the Partition of Punjab through the personal archives of Charan Dass Bangia, a refugee from Lyallpur.
Each artist exhibiting at Tri’s reading room deploys their practice to depict solidarities, fractures between social and embodied gender, and to reinvent history’s dominant narratives. While, at first glance, the philosophies of each artist may feel discordant, the exhibition’s eclectic assemblage alludes to the plurality that is synonymous with monsoons. In fact, Varma wanted to create a space where artists are united in their plurality. She wanted the gallery to become “a site where one can, along with each artist’s journey, enter the varied worlds our memories often hold and become portals of coming together." For Varma, monsoon thus becomes “both metaphor and method holding fluidity, connection, and transformation at its core."
On the day of my visit, Amit Dutta’s 2010-biopic of the Pahari painter, Nainsukh, was screened on the ground floor of Tri. A film with sparse dialogues, it featured vignettes in which the artist’s original paintings are interspersed with their cinematic, almost still-life, recreations with the actors. Herein lies a perfect example of Harkat and Offset’s multimodal suturing of still and moving imagery together as part of Monsoon Rooms. Dutta’s Nainsukh offers a perfect illustration of both forms entering into a dialogue with one another.
On view at Tri Art and Culture Gallery, Kolkata, till 21 September.
Rohit Chakraborty is a Kolkata-based culture writer.