Newer readings of K.G. Subramanyan’s legacy
SummaryAn exhibition to mark K.G. Subramanyan’s centenary looks at newer ways of making his legacy relevant today
How do you make the legacy of an artist like K.G. Subramanyan relevant for the next 100 years?" That was the thought that Nancy Adajania set out for the retrospective-scale exhibition to mark the birth centenary year of the Indian modernist, who scripted a new artistic identity for the nation post-independence. While Subramanyan is well-known for being a versatile and prolific thinker and artist, who worked on reverse paintings, children’s books, drawings and toys, Adajania wanted to introduce a shift in focus through the show One Hundred Years and Counting: Re-Scripting KG Subramanyan. This is incidentally the largest such showcase in eastern India after his death in 2016.
Currently on view at Emami Art, Kolkata, in collaboration with Seagull, the exhibition seeks to re-assess the artist’s legacy, and dismantle the generic readings that persist about him and his work. “I decided to focus on KG Subramanyan’s political philosophy by highlighting his pluralist vision, and his belief in conviviality over conflict, through his murals and children’s books. I wanted to critically contextualise his ideological affinity for the Gandhian notion of the idealised village, as well as emphasise his dialogue with (Rabindranath) Tagore’s belief in aesthetics as a path to a more just and imaginatively expansive society," elaborates Adajania, who is a Mumbai-based cultural theorist and curator.