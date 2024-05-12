Newer readings of K.G. Subramanyan’s legacy

Be it through the conceptual framework or the exhibition scenography, Adajania has tried to create a theatre of provocations. She has tried to find an “elegant way" of conveying new readings of Subramanyan’s work. “I respond to the playful impulse in his practice," she says. So, you will find vinyl cut-outs on the walls and the floor, which are based on figures from his illustrated children’s books from the 1970s. In fact, the exhibition begins with these books, which were earlier seen as something minor in his practice. “Most of his children’s books have a subtle political message. Take, for instance, Robby, an endearing tale about a little boy, who is called by many different names. At a time when the past is being weaponised, I wanted to show K.G. Subramanyan’s inclusive and pluralist vision for the present. The past must be revisited critically, so that it reveals the complex, sometimes contradictory, currents from which our present is shaped," she elaborates.