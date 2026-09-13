‘One Mother, Many Mother Tongues’: An exhibition about the divine feminine and shared myths between India and Italy

The highlights of the exhibition, however, might lie beyond the early renaissance master’s Madonna and Child (1490), which carries neither the ceremonial gravitas of his Madonna of the Magnificat (1483) nor the foreboding symbolism of the Madonna of the Pomegranate (1487), both of which are on display at the Uffizi gallery in Florence. The painting does reveal how the ancient Etruscan figures of Mater Matuta—a powerful goddess and protector of children in the pre-Christian era—were later relegated to a supporting role to the Virgin Mary by the church. The curators draw parallels with the matrikas in India, who also morphed into other goddesses over time. If one were to look beyond the Botticelli work, the show offers a nuanced way of looking at the way the idea of maternal reverence has been represented in art across histories and cultures.