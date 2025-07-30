An exhibition spotlights Nemai Ghosh, Satyajit Ray’s ‘photo-biographer’
‘Light and Shadow’, an exhibition in Kolkata, offers a glimpse of photographer Nemai Ghosh’s long association with legendary film-maker Satyajit Ray
The study in the Bishop Lefroy Road apartment grew in proportion over the years with the stature of its occupant. For generations of Bengalis, Satyajit Ray’s study at his residence in Kolkata was a compelling idea, for here sat the director, in a low chair, thinking, reading, talking, scripting, drawing storyboards, costumes or sets, composing music: visualising the films that would transform Indian cinema.
Ray in his study—and outside it, filming—was photographed ceaselessly for 25 years by Nemai Ghosh, called Ray’s “photo-biographer" by Henri Cartier-Bresson. A selection of 150 of these photographs are now on display at the Alipore Museum, Kolkata. The exhibition, titled Light and Shadow: Satyajit Ray Through Nemai Ghosh’s Lens, organised by DAG, opened on July 18 and will run till September 13. DAG has the largest collection of Ghosh’s photographs. “This must be one of the largest such collections of a single photographer in India," says Ashish Anand, CEO and managing director, DAG.
Ghosh, shadowing Ray always, captures him outdoors with the same intensity: focused on the camera, or cupping his hands close to his eyes as frames, an image of concentration. This looks like meditation, as does Ray’s stillness in his study. Thought is also action, and action, the continuation of thought. Ghosh’s lens captures this internal process and gives it a form, as it does to the outward process of filming.