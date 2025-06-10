Fitzgerald’s Gatsby is still great at 100

Although Nick is a stand-in for the omniscient narrator, he is not someone who can be fully trusted. “I am one of the few honest people that I have ever known," he tells the reader, a statement that immediately puts the latter on the alert. He also reflects Fitzgerald’s ambivalent feelings about the Jazz Age, in that he is bedazzled by the splendour of Gatsby’s soirees but does not necessarily identify with his set. Instead, he keeps a delicate balance between distance and proximity, which gives him the advantage of having an interested outsider’s perspective on everything that comes to pass in the novel.