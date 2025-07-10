The ‘F1’ movie cheats to win

The Singapore Grand Prix was F1’s first night race, held in the middle of a bustling, spectacular city, and attending fans—me included—were awash in happy hour enthusiasm. All memories of merriment, however, have since been overshadowed by the fact that this was the only F1 race in its 75-year-history to have been “fixed," where a driver was instructed by a team to intentionally crash his car at a specific time—in order to give his teammate an advantage. It is a damnable thing to cheat at sport, but to do this with Formula One is recklessly vile, given the sport’s gladiatorial tally of death. One wrong move and people die.

An intentional crash is the most shameful thing, and all those found guilty of colluding during the 2008 Singapore race were given lifelong bans. Not that you’d know this from Joseph Kosinski’s F1 movie where Brad Pitt plays an ageing racecar driver who frequently, and openly, keeps crashing his car into opponents in order to help his teammate score points. Not only does he repeatedly pull this hideous move, but the film disgracefully treats it like a stroke of genius, as if a brave driver has found a “hack", and that other teams are befuddled by it. This isn’t true. The only reason nobody does this is because it isn’t—and should never be—allowed.

Cinematic licence is well and good, and I acknowledge that this is purely fantasy—watching a 60-year-old F1 driver is the stuff of dreams for Fernando Alonso, 43, the oldest man on the grid—but the idea of valourising an unforgivable incident is bizarre.

I assure you that my anger is not because of how much I love the sport. I’ve been consumed with it since the mid-1990s, and more than 20 years ago I became India’s first Formula One columnist (for Rediff.com), but this right here is not the fussy nitpicking of an aficionado. This is me raging against the blatant dishonesty in a film about sport. This is like a football film where the secret of the underdogs is using hands to score their goals, or where they headbutt their most fearsome rivals, or a cricket film where a wristy captain shows his teammates how getting out can bring them the best wristwatches. The Mohammad Azharuddin story is not Moneyball.

Kosinski has done this before. He’s the man making old men look very good well past their prime, as with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. He basically makes big-budget cologne advertisements, drenching old-school heroes in old-school testosterone. The camerawork is propulsive, the angles exciting, the idea of speed captured infectiously well. The audience buys the musk, if only to sniff at a simpler time, in cinema and in life.

Brad Pitt, who an astute friend described as “playing a golden retriever" in F1, indeed brings a shaggy-dog energy to dastardly protagonist Sonny Hayes. The actor may arguably be the most attractive sexagenarian of all time, and looks scarily fit when doing pushups or tossing around playing cards. As the kids say, #goals. Yet, put even this ridiculously attractive man inside a racing helmet and he looks like Jeremy Clarkson, struggling to fit. The sport is not for the old, and this could therefore have been a fine story of an aged warrior forced to adapt—instead of a muddled underdog narrative built on the wheel tracks of every racing movie, from Cars to Driven to Talladega Nights.

F1 features a fictional team far behind the other teams that—in a sport founded on engineering and incremental development—has to win a race in order to stay alive. This is the tallest of orders, considering the number of seasons where the iconic team Ferrari goes without a win. Backmarker teams do not win races. F1 could so easily have been a smarter film with a smarter, more plausible challenge. The APXGP team could have been a top-end team competing with Red Bull, where because a driver was injured/indisposed, they decided to bring back a long-retired driver, primarily for sponsorship reasons. So many things in sport happen because of the story.

Not that it seems to matter to Kosinski and writer Ethan Kruger. Not only is the film proudly trying to be “F1 for dummies" but the characters within it speak in dialogues for dummies. “You lose that lead and I’ll kill ya." “Who’s fighting? I’m racing." “Sonny Hayes isn’t a has-been, he’s a never-was." This is, at best, a simulacrum of dialogue, lunkheaded lines for monosyllabic men. That last line, however, is uttered by Kerry Condon, playing the first female technical director in F1. That idea seems thrilling till… she sleeps with her employee. This professional obsessed with windflow and chasing front wing angles, is coy by the film’s climax, squeezing Brad Pitt’s bicep and simpering conveniently.

It’s surprising to see this film coming from producer Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has won the most races, and has an excellent vantage point, and, sure, the film gets unprecedented access to the races and the drivers—but how could Hamilton have okayed this celebration of dodgy driving and intentional crashing? (Although, if the Singapore 2008 results were officially removed from the record, then Felipe Massa would have beaten Hamilton to the title that year. So perhaps, just perhaps, Lewis didn’t mind that particular race all that much.)

F1 has crossed the finish line to great fanfare. Many of you have enjoyed this movie, I’m thrilled more of you will start watching races, and I’m all for effective escapism. I just can’t get over a sport film that isn’t sporting.

Raja Sen is a screenwriter and critic. He has co-written Chup, a film about killing critics, and is now creating an absurd comedy series. He posts @rajasen.