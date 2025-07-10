The ‘F1’ movie cheats to win

I assure you that my anger is not because of how much I love the sport. I’ve been consumed with it since the mid-1990s, and more than 20 years ago I became India’s first Formula One columnist (for Rediff.com), but this right here is not the fussy nitpicking of an aficionado. This is me raging against the blatant dishonesty in a film about sport. This is like a football film where the secret of the underdogs is using hands to score their goals, or where they headbutt their most fearsome rivals, or a cricket film where a wristy captain shows his teammates how getting out can bring them the best wristwatches. The Mohammad Azharuddin story is not Moneyball.