What to watch this week: ‘F1’, ‘The Bear’ and more

The Bear This popular American series is back for its fourth season. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the others are working hard to make their fine-dining restaurant a success while dealing with their personal demons and nurturing their dreams. The third season seemed to get stuck in the mud at various points, so it will be interesting to see if the new one hits the ground running. (JioHotstar)

F1 A former Formula One driver is coaxed out of retirement to help mentor a talented newcomer. F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made the hit Top Gun sequel, Maverick. The film stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem. (In theatres)

The Old Guard 2 The Old Guard (2020) didn’t rewrite the rules of the comic book film but nevertheless had a distinctively melancholic take on duty and a stark quality to its violence. The primary cast returns for this sequel: Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, Vân Veronica Ngô and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with Uma Thurman joining. The film, about immortal warriors whose task of defending earth comes at a personal cost, is directed by Victoria Mahoney and written by Greg Rucka, who wrote the graphic novels on which the film is based. (Netflix)

Mistry Monk was a standout American detective series in the 2000s, starring Tony Shalhoub as a sleuth with OCD. The show, which ran for eight seasons, now has an official Hindi adaptation. Stepping into Shalhoub’s shoes is Ram Kapoor (Udaan, Neeyat). He’s joined by the very watchable Mona Singh and Shikha Talsania. (JioHotstar)