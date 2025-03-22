How F1TV changed the way we watch F1
SummaryF1TV’s multiview is not just about watching; it’s about living the race, grease-free, no pit crew overalls required
Formula One cars snake around a racetrack track so blindingly fast that viewers need focal points — we need to know where to look, and to know what we’re looking for. F1 isn’t just a sport; it’s a high-octane obsession with perfection, where every bolt, every gear, every millisecond is tuned to scream excellence. F1TV’s new customisable Multiview feature is the latest proof, dropping fans right into the driver’s seat—or, to be precise, several driver’s seats. Last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix was the test run, and boy, did it deliver: I experienced a true 4K stream so crisp, I could see the raindrops across Lando Norris’s front wing, and the stress in his mother’s eyes when the McLaren driver went off the track.