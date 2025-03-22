How F1TV changed the way we watch F1

If cricket borrowed this playbook, it could transform the game. Cricket has sporadically experimented with extra cameras, with Batsman Cam and Dhoni Cam etc, but it’s usually as thrilling as watching a bowler get his hamstring stretched. The additional cameras are a novelty, and switching to any one of them means losing out on the game itself. Imagine a split-screen with the bowler’s runup, the batsman’s twitchy stance, a tight shot on the slips like a hawk, and stats—ball paths, strike rates—popping up live. In our world of (delightfully) extreme data points, the more vantage points the better. When the players don’t deliver, the analysis will. A Multiview jolt might be just the tonic. Innovation isn’t a dirty word, ICC. (Then again, should this memo be addressed to the BCCI instead, or maybe directly to JioHotstar?)