‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ and the dangers of mediocrity
SummaryThe reality show streaming on OTT is not about the famous but the fame-adjacent, and, like somebody forced to do their own make-up without a mirror, is a disaster
There’s nothing wrong with a guilty pleasure. I watch many— many—television shows that I am somewhat ashamed of, yet I draw the line at the trashy reality show that is consumed for its own sordid trashiness. A guilty pleasure is a guilty pleasure, certainly, but there’s a world of difference between sneaking a slice of cheesecake and, well, succumbing to crack cocaine.