Humanising history: The power of storytelling in families

While I was growing up, evenings were special. As the dusk settled, there was a brief interlude between the day’s chores and dinner. I would sit on the terrace with my grandparents—they would discuss events of the day over tea, and then inevitably go down memory lane. Often a power cut would act like a bonus as everyone else in the family would leave everything they were doing aside and join us outsides, watting mosquitoes and swapping stories. The inky blankness of the night would become a canvas for storytelling.

Amma, my grandmother—a natural storyteller—would recount stories of waiting for Mahatma Gandhi’s gatherings as a teenager in Katra, Allahabad, and how the neighbourhood would prepare for this impending visit for days together. My grandfather would narrate the struggles of getting an education in a town in Uttar Pradesh during British rule. Sometimes, the family would discuss the wars that took place post-independence—my father would recall sirens blaring and blackouts in Delhi during the 1965 war. And I would just soak it all in like a sponge, with all these anecdotes and stories becoming larger than life in my imagination. When I look back, narrations of these lived experiences added a different dimension to the way I perceived and understood aspects of history. They added a human touch to the events that we read in history books.

Nothing can replace the joy of listening to countless stories from one’s grandparents. Not only are they entertaining but also act as a perfect opportunity for transference of intergenerational wisdom. You get to view the culture of a bygone era in a different light. Till date I can’t forget Amma’s stories of a woman possessed by a djinn in Allahabad which led to a deeply divided neighbourhood—with some people wanting to call an exorcist and others wanting to take her to a local doctor. It was a time of deep tussle between science and superstition.

However, not everyone today can have daily interactions with grandparents, especially when they live in different parts of the country and the world. But through books, one can step into someone else’s familial history and expand one’s own universe of stories. Through part-fiction and non-fiction narratives, authors are offering a more intimate dimension to events of a bygone era. They are adding a human perspective to experiences of caste, culture, turmoil and resilience—while also forming a bridge between the past and the present. One such book is Secret of the Pickled Dream (Simon & Schuster India). The author Yesha Gambhir Mirza writes: “For the children growing up in a digital world —may you find joy in the treasures of tradition. For those who cherish the past—may its simplicity and warmth always stay with you. Some stories are meant to be lived, remembered, and passed on."

