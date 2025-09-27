Humanising history: The power of storytelling in families

However, not everyone today can have daily interactions with grandparents, especially when they live in different parts of the country and the world. But through books, one can step into someone else’s familial history and expand one’s own universe of stories. Through part-fiction and non-fiction narratives, authors are offering a more intimate dimension to events of a bygone era. They are adding a human perspective to experiences of caste, culture, turmoil and resilience—while also forming a bridge between the past and the present. One such book is Secret of the Pickled Dream (Simon & Schuster India). The author Yesha Gambhir Mirza writes: “For the children growing up in a digital world —may you find joy in the treasures of tradition. For those who cherish the past—may its simplicity and warmth always stay with you. Some stories are meant to be lived, remembered, and passed on."