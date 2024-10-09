‘Faras Nama’: Creating a portrait of Muzaffar Ali’s mind
SummaryAn upcoming exhibition offers a glimpse of the many dialogues taking place around music, films, art and the equine within the artist-filmmaker’s subconscious
There has always been a sense of mysticism—a meditative stillness—in Muzaffar Ali’s art. He finds inspiration in Rumi, Sufism and the richness of Hindustani classical music. And in the coming days, one will get to see all of those influences on display at the Centre for Contemporary Art, Bikaner House, New Delhi, in his latest show, Faras Nama–Legend of the Horse. Opening on 19 October, just two days before the artist-filmmaker’s birthday, the exhibition features sketches made over four decades, a new set of canvases and bronzes on his favourite subject—the horse. In fact, this is the first time that Ali has extended his visual language to include sculptures and calligraphy.
There is a certain spirit of the cinematic that enters these works, with the imagery charged with movement and a fluid narrative. Curated by art historian-scholar Uma Nair, the exhibition has been divided into thematic segments, beginning with sketches of horses as well of Rumi, followed by portraits of Zooni, “a legend from Kashmir, which lingers like an unfinished poem in the artist’s mind," states the exhibition note.
Ali likes to surround himself with art, and his home, Kotwara House, features an eclectic selection. He has always called his home a sacred space, one that serves as a backdrop for a constant dialogue with himself and his craft. There,he lives with his wife, architect-designer Meera, his beloved dogs and horse, Barak, which came to him in 2014. “When you go now to his home, you’ll find his dogs sleeping and stretching in a little studio that he’s set up. It’s a wonderful sight," says Nair, who had curated his earlier exhibition as well at the Bikaner House two years ago. This time, she has tried to convey to viewers how this “dreamer and poet" still has a burning desire to keep reinventing himself as an artist.