‘Faras Nama’: Creating a portrait of Muzaffar Ali’s mind

He is not the only Indian artist to be fascinated with the horse. Modernist M.F. Husain, throughout his practice, tried to evoke the gait, stance and movement of the equine, while painter Sunil Das created drawings and paintings of nearly 7,000 horses between 1950 and 1960. “He creates in Horse a palpable tension with the movement of the animal, which renders in strong, bold lines," mentions an essay on the DAG website. However, Ali maintains that the subject of the equine can be interpreted in a vast number of ways by different artists. “My horses are free, in conversation with themselves or others, almost meditative. The animal is both local and universal in context. I want to convey the universality. I look at the horse as the subject that unites the world…" he says.