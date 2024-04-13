Farewell to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, the show about everything

“Hell is other people," wrote Jean-Paul Sartre. Over 24 years of Curb, David embraced and exemplified that, complaining and arguing about societal convention and acceptable behaviour. Yet — and here is the show’s unpretentious brilliance — David is no messiah of the misfit, but a selfish miser, one who refuses to go out of his way for anyone and, regardless, expects the world to be nice to him. He wants courtesy without giving it. We, the viewer, oscillate between siding with Larry, our champion, and laughing at Larry, the oaf. Curb is a pretty, pretty, pretty funny series, and its loudest laughs come when the show holds up a mirror to our own double standards.