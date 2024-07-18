Life, death and two Fawad Khans: Asim Abbasi on his new series, ‘Barzakh’
Summary‘Barzakh’, directed by Asim Abbasi and starring Fawad Khan, serves up magic realism with a gorgeously surreal aesthetic
Something fantastical this way comes. Barzakh, directed by Asim Abbasi and streaming on Zee 5 from 19 July onwards, is a uniquely dark fable. Set in ‘The land of Nowhere’, it’s about an old man gathering his family for his third wedding. “Third and final," he says emphatically. The family, however, does not get to meet his bride, since she — the love of his life — died 60 years ago. Here magic realism is served with a gorgeously surreal aesthetic, and, honestly, I haven’t seen anything like it.