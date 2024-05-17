'Fiasco' is a smashing comedy about the madness of filmmaking
SummaryFrench comedy ‘Fiasco’ captures the helpless slapstick of the filmmaking juggle
In Ram Gopal Varma’s inimitably candid memoir Guns & Thighs, the filmmaker describes in detail how he manipulated his way to his directorial debut. As a lowly fifth assistant director, not only did Varma lie to the film’s eventual star, Nagarjuna, and the producers, but he deliberately botched a narration to create a situation where taking on him as director felt like the only possible option. “I conned and lied to everybody concerned," Varma writes, “but the one and only truth was that I genuinely believed that Shiva would be a far superior film."