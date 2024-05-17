'Fiasco' is a smashing comedy about the madness of filmmaking

Besides the on-set chaos, Fiasco doubles up as a vague whodunnit because there is a saboteur behind the scenes. Someone is out to get Raphaël’s film, trashing his set, blackmailing the producers, and leaking videos online. Not only does the director frequently put his foot in his mouth, but his gaffes are out there for the world to see. Raphaël is a nice enough guy who just wants to tell an anecdote about Christian Bale (which isn’t really an anecdote) but every single one of his decisions turns out to be a disaster.