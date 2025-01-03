Lounge Fiction special 2025: ‘Ocean of Spines’ by Prashanth Srivatsa

In the heart of dawn, he wakes up sweating from a nightmare, where he has forgotten his own name, and goes on a long journey to uncover it. In the darkness, he takes deep breaths. He tries to recall the capital of Libya as an exercise. Tripoli. He tries Ethiopia next. Addis Ababa. Repeats a litany of random historical events. He even mutters his own name for consolation. Finds a morsel of peace. But, no. Too easy. He decides to list all the States and Union Territories. Forgets one state, realises a while later that it is Nagaland. Berates himself for it. Sensing his unrest, Sushmita rolls around, half awake, and wraps an arm around his waist. “You look like you ran a marathon in your sleep."