View Full Image Where We Stand. (Abhishek Khedekar)

Abhishek Khedekar, a photographer based in New Delhi, blends documentary styles with surrealist techniques, particularly collage, to give voice to those on the fringes of society. His work incorporates fictive elements that challenge dominant narratives, often rooted in historical research and archival imagery.