Business News/ Lounge / Art And Culture/  Lounge Fiction Special 2025: ‘Where We Stand’ by Abhishek Khedekar

Lounge Fiction Special 2025: ‘Where We Stand’ by Abhishek Khedekar

Abhishek Khedekar

A photographer tells a fictional story of losing and finding home using images from his archives

Where we stand.
Where We Stand.
Where We Stand.
Where We Stand.
Where We Stand.
Where We Stand.
Where We Stand.
Where We Stand.
Where We Stand.
Where We Stand.

Abhishek Khedekar, a photographer based in New Delhi, blends documentary styles with surrealist techniques, particularly collage, to give voice to those on the fringes of society. His work incorporates fictive elements that challenge dominant narratives, often rooted in historical research and archival imagery.

